Venezia coach Di Francesco demands more after Empoli draw

Venezia coach Eusebio di Francesco admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Joel Pohjanpalo gave Venezia a fifth minute lead before Sebastiano Esposito struck Empoli's equaliser on 31 minutes.

Di Francesco said afterwards: "Empoli played a great match, putting us in physical difficulty, while we were not particularly brilliant in some situations, showing some inaccuracy in ball management.

"We should have imposed our game more, but we left the initiative to the opponents. Today we lacked a bit of courage and personality.

"In the second half of the match we grew, but we could have done something more. Against Inter it will be essential to raise the level of our performance because they will try to take control of the match right from the start. We must continue to work hard to grow and improve."