USA coach Pochettino: AC Milan attacker Pulisic proving himself among world best

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino is happy working with AC Milan ace Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic has five goals and two assists in seven games for Milan so far this season.

Pochettino said, “A great player, fantastic player, a player that is going to help now and in the future to put the team in a place that we want. He’s a fantastic player, one of the best offensive players in the world.

“He’s playing every single game, every single minute,  something that we are a little bit worried about. Sometimes we need to protect, because he arrived a little bit tired. But that’s something I’ve spoken about before, to be in a very good relationship with the club.

“When we really need him, he needs to be in form, happy, strong, because he has enormous talent, he’s a fantastic player.” 

