AC Milan president Scaroni: I've always wanted San Siro demolished

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni says they must leave San Siro.

Scaroni insists the club needs a new, modern stadium for today's requirements.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Six years ago, I already said that the Stadio San Siro was old and obsolete. I wanted to demolish it and build a new stadium next to it,” Scaroni told reporters at Festival dello Sport.

“They told me: ‘You’re crazy, do you want to tear down the Scala of football (as the arena is nicknamed)?’

“I used to reply: ‘It’s not the Scala of football, it’s just an old artefact. Wembley was also demolished, and it was even more iconic than San Siro.

“The option they’re currently exploring is the original one, which is building a new stadium in the San Siro neighbourhood, keeping some elements of the old arena but providing the city with a new one. I also spoke with the Mayor about it this morning.

“Then, there’s the option of building a new stadium at San Donato Milanese too, which is a possibility, we already invested €40m on that.”