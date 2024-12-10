Udinese coach Runjaic pleased with Lucca for victory at Monza

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic admits they weren't at their best for victory at Monza on Monday night.

The 2-1 win came via goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Jaka Bijol for the Zebrette, with Runjaic admitting the result was crucial.

Could this Monza victory be the turning point?

"Every win is important, every point is important. In Monza, Udinese won a very difficult match, we have certainly played better matches than this one. We were good at scoring when we had the chance to do so, I am happy that we have reached 20 points. Now we will try to do well in the next matches in front of our fans, including the Coppa Italia match. The changes in the second half? The choice was also thought out to try to withstand the pressure from Monza.

"We had an idea that in the first half did not work well, with little ball possession. Therefore it was decided to change something. Have I found the best Lucca? He played an excellent match and scored an important goal. He also gave us a big hand in defense and sacrificed himself a lot by duelling with everyone. But the whole team was very good at fighting for every ball to be able to get this victory. It's a shame that in Lucca they also disallowed another goal for offside."

Runjaic, as a debutant in Serie A, did you expect to find yourself at this point in the season with 20 points in the top half of the table?

"I'm happy with our path and the points we managed to earn. For me, the path counts, not the standings. I repeat that it wasn't our best match, we were better in other challenges. We must continue to grow and follow our path."

How far can Udinese go? What is the objective?

"We have to think game by game without thinking too much about the future. The future is not important, but the work we will be able to carry out on a daily basis. There are many important players in the team with good potential. I work on the present, there is a lot of work to do with them too. The goal is the next game."