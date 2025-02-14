Roma goalscorer Celik: We can be happy with Porto draw

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Roma defender Zeki Celik was pleased with his goal in their draw with Porto.

Celik struck as Roma drew 1-1 with Porto in the first-leg of their Europa League round 16 playoff.

He told Sky Italia: "I'm happy for the goal, I'm always ready to help the team. We played well and controlled the game. Positive result, we have to win in the return match.

"I'm happy, I always want to play and help the team.

"1-1 is not bad. We wanted to win, but it's not easy to play here. We have to win at the Stadio Olimpico."

