Ranieri: For Roma and Porto everything in the balance

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri insists everything is in balance facing Porto tomorrow night.

Roma are in Portugal for the second-leg of their Europa League round of 16 playoff with the aggregate score locked at 1-1.

Ranieri insists there are no favourites going into the second-leg, as he spoke to the press this morning.

Have you recovered everyone?

"So far I have recovered all the players. Tomorrow I will decide who to send on the field."

With Ranieri, where would Roma be first?

"I'm not interested in things off the pitch. I think Letexier is a great referee. Everything is always fine with me. Where would Roma be with me? I always say that everyone gets what they deserve. The pure bloods show at the end. We have a lot to say, to do and to improve. What matters is what the lads are doing now. They're having fun, they're playing and that's what matters."

Yesterday two Italian teams were eliminated from the Champions League. Have you raised your guard in view of tomorrow?

"I keep my guard up against any opponent. Nothing written. Normally the strongest wins? No. Porto is a great team. We will go to face a good young team with a very high technical level."

How is Dovbyk?

"He's improving and he has to work a lot because he's our point of reference. Our goalscorer. We can't give him the right ball. It's a process that needs to be improved. We need to improve the imperfections."

What should not be repeated from the first leg?

"The team is doing well and I'm happy that they have followed me since day one. In the first leg I'm happy with everything. Good performance both with 11 and 10 men."

How is Hummels?

"Hummels looks good. He has a more elegant and explosive pace. He has recovered too."

Saelemaekers' absence is heavy. Is Soulè a ​​possible option?

"As I always say, tonight I will review the whole mini week and then I will choose who can do well in that range. Soulè impressed me a lot in the match against Napoli. Against Neres. And he could also be the designated one."

Roma suffer a lot in set pieces. Are you working on it?

"Yes, we work on it a lot. Sometimes there is a certain randomness. There are mistakes. After the goal we did very well against Porto, a team that always goes very vertical. I think that sometimes there is a period in which you concede goals in certain situations. Tomorrow we have to be careful of their technique and their speed. We have to be very careful."

One of the best on the right was Celik. Do you prefer him in defence or in another position?

"He seems to me to be a purely defensive player. He tries to do what he can do even if sometimes he makes too many mistakes in his passes. Each of us has flaws and he is also working hard."

There was little precision in Parma. That's why I ask you, how do you train to hit the goal with a team that has a high technical rate like Porto?

"Parma was a particular match. They had closed all the spaces because they were one man down. The team is doing well in terms of goals scored and conceded. Then there are some goalscorers. I don't believe in algorithms. Sometimes it's a question of who scores, how many players you have who can afford to score goals."