Twente chief Bruggink: Roma offer for Salah-Eddine too good to refuse

FC Twente technical director Arnold Bruggink has explained the sale of Anass Salah-Eddine to AS Roma.

The fullback signed for Roma in the final hours of yesterday's deadline day.

Bruggink said, "Everything happened very quickly. Sometimes an offer arrives that, as a club, you simply cannot refuse.

"Anass grew exceptionally last season and it is precisely this growth that led to the transfer. It is a great recognition for our work that a Twente player can join a prestigious club like Roma.

"We wish him much success in his new adventure in Italy."