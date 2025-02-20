The Calcio Comment: Why Roma coach Ranieri must keep Soule on the pitch

Matias Soulé's star shines. At the Tardini in Parma, it was the Argentine wearing number 18 who decided the 6 p.m. clash between Parma and Roma, delivering a masterful free kick, compared by some to Diego Maradona’s legendary strike against Juventus in 1985, by others to one of Francesco Totti’s iconic goals during his long Giallorossi career.

Mati remained humble after the game, as he should, but his left foot belongs to the greats, to the superstars. Of course, becoming a true champion, one who consistently makes the difference, requires patience and relentless work, but the raw talent is there, it is undeniable.

Advertisement Advertisement

So far, Claudio Ranieri has used him sparingly, almost with a dropper, making his rare starts feel like surprises, a real shame, though understandable, given that he competes with Paulo Dybala, a player whose spot in the starting eleven is rarely questioned. Still, moments like this prove that Soulé deserves more time on the pitch.

The decisive free kick stemmed from a clever through ball by Eldor Shomurodov, one of the Uzbek striker’s best plays since donning the Roma shirt. Soulé chased it down until he was fouled right on the edge of the box.

Initially, the referee awarded a penalty, believing the contact occurred inside the area, but after a VAR review, it was correctly placed just outside.

A free kick and a red card for the defender followed. Then came the key moment. Soulé and Paredes stood over the ball, with the number 16 and Gianluca Mancini hesitant to let the young Argentine take the shot, despite his previous success from set pieces, including a goal last season with Frosinone.

But “Mati” insisted and ultimately earned his chance. His left foot produced a stunning shot, a trajectory so perfect it instantly evoked memories of Maradona’s legendary free kick, an image etched in the hearts of many Argentines and football lovers alike. The ball found the net, Roma took the lead, and Soulé lived his dream afternoon.

Even after that brilliant strike, Soulé continued to contribute with decisive plays, helping his team secure the three points. He even came close to a second goal, winning the ball in the penalty area before forcing a fantastic save from Suzuki, Parma’s goalkeeper.

It would have been the perfect ending, but what truly matters now is that Ranieri keeps him on the pitch. This is the time for Soulé to gain continuity, to play, to make mistakes, to grow. Mistakes are part of the journey, but wasting talent like his would be a crime.

He has everything it takes to become a champion, and it is up to his coaches to guide him on this path. The night in Parma may well be the start of something special for Soulé.