UNCOVERED: Motta aware Juventus chief Giuntoli sounding out replacements

Juventus coach Thiago Motta has been made aware of sports director Cristiano Giuntoili working on replacing him.

That's according to high-profile journalist and commentator Sandro Sabatini.

After Juve's 4-0 home defeat to Atalanta on Sunday, Sabatini told Sportmediaset: "You can't understand why they paid €15m for Alberto Costa, but it's not his fault or (Lloyd) Kelly's blunders, about twenty million.

"The responsibility lies in the consistency and depth of those who manage the club: this is vague, also because the most prominent representative, except then to entrust friends and acquaintances with exploratory phone calls with other coaches and Thiago Motta knew about it.

"So much so that I don't think they talk every day. And you can't judge just the championship, but the whole season in which there was no obligation to win but at least to do well."