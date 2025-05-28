Tare lays out ambitions for AC Milan as new sports director: We're at Real Madrid's level

New AC Milan sports director Igli Tare admits he comes from a Rossonero family.

The former Lazio striker and sporting director returns to football after resigning from the Rome club in 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to Milan's media channels for the first time since his appointment, Tare revealed he had grown up as a Milan fan.

He began: "Milan has a glorious history. I have followed it since I was a child, I remember the times of (Ray) Wilkins and (Mark) Hateley. My family, all my uncles were Milan fans: it has always been a strong bond and I did not hide it even when I became a player or manager. We have all supported a club, for me being here today and speaking for the club that I supported as a child means a lot.

"My debut in Serie A was a Brescia-Milan, my first child was born during a Milan-Bologna on 13 September 2003. It is a very emotional bond, then the great players, the great champions, a club led with class and elegance have made this one of the clubs, together with Real Madrid, the most glorious in the world. It means a lot to me."

On his goals, Tare continued: "I will try to give my all to make this story come true in the future too. It is a club with an important history, we must be good at communicating this project to everyone right away: to our fans first and foremost because they expect a strong reaction and that is what we want to do too.

"I had the opportunity to speak at length with (CEO) Giorgio Furlani and (director) Zlatan (Ibrahimivoc), we discussed a lot about all the dynamics that concern this club and this situation. I think I have clear ideas and we must be ready to make them happen."

The Milan I want to see

Tare is under no illusions of the challenges he faces as Milan sporting director given a crisis-hit past campaign.

He said: "We have to start in the right way, there are many expectations: it has been a very long season with many disappointments. I have also experienced this from the outside: I arrived with clear ideas, with a lot of enthusiasm and I want to transmit this to the entire Milan environment because it is essential to learn from the mistakes that have been made and try to start today with energy and desire to ensure that Milan returns to being what we have always seen in its history"

"We have to be clear about one thing: Milan is a club where you ask for results right away, it's a club where you have to win. I've realised this and I'm ready to face it: we have to make sure this happens but with clear ideas. My role is important to provide the right strategies for the players and especially the youngsters, to give them the space to play in this club."

On the type of Milan he wants to see, Tare also stated: "I want to see a team that sweats for the shirt, that is hungry and wants to win. I want to see that San Siro that explodes with the joy of the fans. I will do everything, I will give my all to make this happen because it is beautiful to see the Milanese people rejoice in the victories of this team.

"I feel very excited and very fulfilled: I have realized a dream of many years. For me it means a lot, it means a lot."