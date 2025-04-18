Inter Milan suffer major injury blow ahead of Barcelona Champions League clash

Inter Mila have confirmed Marcus Thuram picked up a muscle injury in the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich and may struggle to be fit for the semi-final vs Barcelona.

The 27-year-old played a key role for the Serie A giants over their two-legged win over Bayern Munich, providing the assist for Lautaro Martinez’s opener in the first game.

Sky Italia claim that Thuram will likely miss any action over the weekend along with the Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan.

The report adds that he may return for game against Roma but it isn’t certain, meaning he may also be a doubt for the first-leg against Barcelona in the game after.

Thuram has impressed so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in his 44 games across all competitions as Inter top the Serie A table and reach the Champions League semis.