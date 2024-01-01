Talleres president Fassi admits Inter Milan push for Palacios

Talleres president Andres Fassi admits Inter Milan are in talks over Tomas Palacios.

Inter are making a move for the defender, who they see as cover for senior centre-half Alessandro Bastoni.

Palacios, 21, spent last season on-loan with Independiente Rivadavia, which can trigger 50 per cent of his registration from December.

Fassi told El Mesa Del Futbol: “We are negotiating with Independiente Rivadavia the transfer of Tomás Palacios to Italy.

“There is also an option in Germany.”