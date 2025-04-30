Tacchinardi blames Motta for Luiz struggles in first Juventus season

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has defended Douglas Luiz over his row with fans online.

Luiz has responded angrily to one fan complaining that he's been rarely seen on the pitch in his first season with Juve.

But Tacchinardi, recalling how the former Aston Villa midfielder was treated by former coach Thiago Motta, insists Luiz deserves a break.

He said on IlBianconero: “Juventus played against Cagliari just a few days after that handball against Leipzig.

“Motta was asked if he had spoken to Douglas, but he replied: ‘No, but he had a good attitude in training.’ I immediately thought: ‘Motta doesn’t talk to certain players.’

"If you see somebody as one of your players, the next day in training, you try to motivate them. To me, it made no sense, but that was Motta’s approach. Perhaps, (Unai) Emery made him feel important and texted him every day, saying, ‘You are my best player.’ I don’t think Douglas has forgotten how to play.”

"Chilled my blood"

Tacchinardi also said: “The first thing you do when a player makes that sort of mistake is try to motivate him.

“When I heard what Motta said, it chilled my blood. Then the whole season was a disaster. I don’t know if he trained poorly; I don’t think so.

"He had injuries, but there was no real connection with Motta. Maybe even the club could have asked Motta why Douglas Luiz never played two games in a row.”