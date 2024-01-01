Szczesny: I DID hold talks about Arsenal return

Tribal Football
Wojciech Szczesny admits holding talks about a return to Arsenal this summer.

The Pole announced his retirement this week after being released from his contract at Juventus.

Szczesny was interviewed by Meczyki's YouTube channel, focusing on the past weeks.

He said, "Arsenal after the years at Juve? The feeling took hold and I was open to talks with Arsenal out of respect for the club. But when I started, I knew it wasn't for me.

"It was all a question of logistics. The Arsenal option came before the termination of the contract with Juventus. I said: 'Okay, we can talk'. Two days later, however, I decided that it didn't make much sense.

"Al Nassr? Can we finally tell people once and for all not to say that Cristiano encouraged me to join Al-Nassr? I haven't spoken to him in my life since he left Juventus."

