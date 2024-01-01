Atalanta ace Lookman talks Nigeria, Ballon d'Or and special Gasperini words

Tribal Football
Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman admits 2024 has been the best year of his career.

After scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final to help Atalanta defeat Bayer Leverkusen, Lookman is now among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or.

He told France Football: "The feeling of winning and having gold around your neck is an incomparable feeling. And writing history in a small city like Bergamo is something extraordinary. I was very struck by the fact that (Gian Piero) Gasperini told me a few days later that I had become part of football history. It's true, it's an honour, but I worked hard to get here."

On playing for Nigeria, he continued: "I have learned to understand it over time. Even though I played for England in the youth teams, winning the U20 World Cup in 2017, I decided with my heart to play for the Super Eagles because I have a close and personal connection with this country."

And on the Ballon d'Or, Lookman added: "It's crazy. And being the only African on the list is even more special. I'm proud of it. It's an honour, knowing where I come from."

