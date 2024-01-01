Spurs, Chelsea following Lecce fullback Dorgu

Lecce fullback Patrick Dorgu is being followed by Chelsea and Tottenham.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham were particularly interested in Dorgu during the summer transfer window, but Lecce's price was deemed too high.

Lecce were demanding £25m for the former Nordsjælland player, which Tottenham refused to pay.

Chelsea also had Dorgu on their shopping list, though no negotiations were held between the clubs.

Dorgu struck the winner on his Denmark debut this week against Switzerland.