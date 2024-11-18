Spalletti unhappy with France goals in Italy defeat

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti admitted disappointment after their Nations League defeat to France.

Les Bleus won 3-1 in Italy on Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, this is the situation. You could’ve had a more relaxing atmosphere with less pressure, you concede immediately from a corner kick,” Spalletti told RAI Sport.

“We then tried to force our way back in and used up a lot of energy. It might be a coincidence that we concede so many set plays, it was a balanced game and we felt like we could get back into it, but then after another set play goal, France clammed up and it was difficult to find the space.

“What caused us the most problems was that the midfielders did not ‘clean’ the ball, we needed a lot more quality in possession, to steal it back in tight spaces, but we didn’t do enough of that.”

He added, “The overall evaluation of the period is without doubt positive.

“We saw some good things tonight too, but clearly this defeat creates some problems in terms of confidence and it should not rob us of those certainties, because we did show them at times.”