Sommer: Inter Milan missed something in final weeks of season
Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer admits he could sense they were missing something going into the Champions League final on Saturday.
Inter were thumped 5-0 by PSG in Munich, leaving the club floored after also blowing the Serie A title and being beaten in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia.
Sommer told BILD: "Lately we have been missing something in the important moments.
"Both Saturday, but also in the league, where we have dropped a lot of points. That's football.
"Everything can change radically in the space of two or three weeks. We have been punished harshly for our mistakes this year.
"That hurts us."
