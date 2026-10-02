Barcelona line up Man City defender if Premier League punishment lands

Barcelona could be ready to pounce on a key Manchester City player, if the Premier League giants are hit with major sanctions.

The Premier League have found City guilty of all 115 charges relating to breaches of their internal financial regulations between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons - which the club have denied and plan to appeal against.

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If the charges remain, City may face huge financial fines, transfer bans and potentially relegation out of the English top-flight, which could have serious implications for player retention.

Several of their domestic and European rivals are already eyeing transfer targets, and as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could revive their interest in Josko Gvardiol.

The Catalans reportedly reached out over a possible offer in 2025, but City rejected the advance, and Gvardiol signed an extension until 2031.

That included a pay rise for the Croatian, which would put pressure on Barca's already strained finances, but if his exit value is lowered, a deal could be put forward from the LaLiga champions.