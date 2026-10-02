Victor Munoz admits 'big change' as he 'keeps growing' at Liverpool

Victor Munoz has opened up on his first few months as a Liverpool player.

Munoz made a £35M summer move from Osasuna to Anfield and he's been eased into the demands of Premier League football by new boss Andoni Iraola.

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He scored a brilliant first goal for the club to seal a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest back in August and the 23-year-old admitted the change from Spanish football has taken some adapting.

"Yes, I do notice a difference between La Liga and the Premier League.

"La Liga is more tactical, the Premier League is more physical. The intensity of the training sessions there is very high and it's helping me to grow.

"Playing here with the national team is incredible, whether I'm a starter or a substitute.

"Lamine Yamal is someone I try to learn from him; he’s a good friend of mine and we spend a lot of time together. He helps me a lot in my day-to-day life too."