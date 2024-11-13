Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

Sensi backing Ranieri return at Roma

Carlos Volcano
Sensi backing Ranieri return at Roma
Sensi backing Ranieri return at RomaAction Plus
Former Roma president Rosella Sensi supports the return of Claudio Ranieri as coach.

Ranieri is in talks to take the job for a third time in his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sensi told RAI Radio 1: "Ranieri is a great coach, a great professional. He knows Rome and Roma. Obviously he doesn't know today's Roma. Having great sensitivity, the hope is that he can soon understand what the situation is and help us.

"What should be asked of mister Ranieri is to be able to achieve results and play the role of coach. I wouldn't burden him with too many responsibilities. Surely the Roma fan expects to be pampered, involved.

"The fans want to hear their president speak. The choice of the current presidency is not to speak, it was shared until the successes arrived. It is true that a point of reference is needed. If he doesn't want to speak, the priority is, a figure is needed who knows how to speak with the fans."

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaRanieri ClaudioFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Roma is a mess - and the Friedkins are making it worse
Ranieri and agent in London to meet with Roma owners
Roma owners in London; target Ten Hag and Potter