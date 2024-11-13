Sensi backing Ranieri return at Roma

Former Roma president Rosella Sensi supports the return of Claudio Ranieri as coach.

Ranieri is in talks to take the job for a third time in his career.

Sensi told RAI Radio 1: "Ranieri is a great coach, a great professional. He knows Rome and Roma. Obviously he doesn't know today's Roma. Having great sensitivity, the hope is that he can soon understand what the situation is and help us.

"What should be asked of mister Ranieri is to be able to achieve results and play the role of coach. I wouldn't burden him with too many responsibilities. Surely the Roma fan expects to be pampered, involved.

"The fans want to hear their president speak. The choice of the current presidency is not to speak, it was shared until the successes arrived. It is true that a point of reference is needed. If he doesn't want to speak, the priority is, a figure is needed who knows how to speak with the fans."