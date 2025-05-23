Antonio Conte sets Serie A record after Napoli triumph

Antonio Conte has become the first manager in Serie A history to win the Italian top flight with three different clubs.

He first won the Serie A title as manager of Juventus in the 2011–12 season, repeated the achievement with Inter in the 2020–21 season, and has now claimed his latest triumph with Napoli.

After leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the Italian was appointed as Napoli’s manager in 2024.

In his very first season at the Diego Maradona Stadium, he led the team to their fourth Scudetto title.

On the final day of the 2024–25 campaign, his team secured a 2-0 win over Cagliari, finishing with 82 points and edging out closest rivals Inter Milan to claim the title.