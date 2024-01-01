Sacchi: Why can't Atalanta win the Scudetto?

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi admits he'd love to see Atalanta win the Scudetto.

Sacchi believes La Dea can be a challenger this new season.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Here we would need a fortune teller, and I'm not one. But I say that I would be really happy if Atalanta won the Scudetto because it would be a real revolution in football: you don't win with millions thrown out the window, you triumph with ideas and with work.

"And Atalanta has many ideas and has been working hard for many years. That's why I would rejoice for a championship won by Gasperini's team."

Asked if the prospect was realistic, Sacchi added: "I think so, because impossible things don't exist. In the past, Gigi Riva's Cagliari and Bagnoli's Verona succeeded. From the province to glory. Why shouldn't Atalanta do it? But the conditions must be in place for this to happen to happen."