DONE DEAL: Atalanta trigger permanent option for AC Milan striker De Ketelaere

Atalanta have announced the signing of AC Milan striker Charles de Ketelare.

De Ketelaere spent last season on-loan at La Dea, which have now triggered his permanent option.

Atalanta paid a €3m loan fee for the Belgian and have now agreed to pay €22m plus €2m in bonuses to sign him outright.

De Ketelaere scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 50 matches last season.

The previous season, he made just one assist in 40 appearances for Milan.