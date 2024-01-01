Sacchi offers advice to Fonseca over struggling AC Milan start

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi feels Paulo Fonseca should change his tactics.

Fonseca has overseen an underwhelming start to the season with the Rossoneri.

Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Too many games. There is no time to train, the players risk getting injured and, if we continue at this rate, the fans are destined to see unspectacular battles. How can you think of admiring teams that move by heart, if they don’t have days to prepare?

“The international commitments will affect the players’ minds and legs. Let’s take Milan: they play against Venezia, who are inferior on a technical level, but the Rossoneri are expected to face Liverpool in the Champions League at San Siro. How will they manage the double commitment? There could be surprises.

“I expect them to become a team. Fonseca must have a clear objective: the players must always be in an active position. In this way, there are fewer risks and a more organised pressing can be achieved. Furthermore, and this is far from secondary, it is less tiring.”