Sabatini: Roma treated Luis Enrique poorly; I've deep affection for him

Former AS Roma sports director Walter Sabatini is delighted seeing Luis Enrique fulfill his coaching potential at PSG.

After winning the Quadruple this season, Enrique and PSG are preparing for the final of the Club World Cup this weekend against Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sabatini worked briefly with Enrique at Roma and recalled to La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have deep affection and respect for both the man and the coach. Dario Canovi, who was in contact with his agent, pointed him out to me. Then I sent Ricky Massara and Pasquale Sensibile to watch a couple of Barcelona B matches. And they came back ecstatic with his style of play.

"He's grown and aged. But above all, he's overcome an immense tragedy like the loss of Xenia, his daughter. But Luis has reacted superbly, with exceptional dignity: he doesn't want to be mourned or consoled. It's as if he had a secret, intimate pact with his daughter, almost as if they were speaking to each other. It's a matter of faith, and I believe every victory or celebration he takes is dedicated to her."

Asked why it didn't work for Enrique with Roma, Sabatini added: "Simple, the club didn't treat him well; some even called him Stanlio. And he was disappointed by all this. Baldini, Pallotta, and I begged him to stay, but he wouldn't hear of it. PSG abandoned their strategy of acquiring players, focusing entirely on young players. Well, if he'd found the same trust in Rome that he found in Paris, then things would have been different."