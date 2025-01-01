Gabbia insists AC Milan players sorry over Fonseca axe

AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia says the players are sorry with the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca was sacked and replaced as AC Milan coach by Sergio Conceicao on Monday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gabbia told MilanPress: In the dressing room, we honestly haven’t talked about this, we have no official communications on this. Up until now, I am with the coach, as is the whole team.

“We are disappointed, bitter about the draw. We are not happy with the result of the match, this is what I can say about what happened this evening obviously.

“I don’t have to make these decisions, I have to be by the Mister’s side at all times, and above all the change of coach is a defeat for us too. Consequently, I will never think that there is a need to change the coach, because I feel the first responsible for the situation we are in.

“For me we have to try to do better, to unite and to consolidate. What I can say is about the match, the rest of Milan’s decisions are not made by me.”