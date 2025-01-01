Gabbia insists AC Milan players sorry over Fonseca axe
Fonseca was sacked and replaced as AC Milan coach by Sergio Conceicao on Monday.
Gabbia told MilanPress: In the dressing room, we honestly haven’t talked about this, we have no official communications on this. Up until now, I am with the coach, as is the whole team.
“We are disappointed, bitter about the draw. We are not happy with the result of the match, this is what I can say about what happened this evening obviously.
“I don’t have to make these decisions, I have to be by the Mister’s side at all times, and above all the change of coach is a defeat for us too. Consequently, I will never think that there is a need to change the coach, because I feel the first responsible for the situation we are in.
“For me we have to try to do better, to unite and to consolidate. What I can say is about the match, the rest of Milan’s decisions are not made by me.”