Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise

Gabbia insists AC Milan players sorry over Fonseca axe

Carlos Volcano
Gabbia insists AC Milan players sorry over Fonseca axe
Gabbia insists AC Milan players sorry over Fonseca axeAC Milan
AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia says the players are sorry with the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca was sacked and replaced as AC Milan coach by Sergio Conceicao on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gabbia told MilanPress: In the dressing room, we honestly haven’t talked about this, we have no official communications on this. Up until now, I am with the coach, as is the whole team.

“We are disappointed, bitter about the draw. We are not happy with the result of the match, this is what I can say about what happened this evening obviously.

“I don’t have to make these decisions, I have to be by the Mister’s side at all times, and above all the change of coach is a defeat for us too. Consequently, I will never think that there is a need to change the coach, because I feel the first responsible for the situation we are in.

“For me we have to try to do better, to unite and to consolidate. What I can say is about the match, the rest of Milan’s decisions are not made by me.”

Mentions
Serie AGabbia MatteoAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans
REVEALED: Why Sarri rejected AC Milan before Conceicao hire
Sacked by text?! Curva Sud react as details of Fonseca's AC Milan axing emerge