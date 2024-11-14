Maifredi: Roma wrong with Ranieri; Allegri better option

Former Juventus and Genoa coach Gigi Maifredi is again the hiring of Claudio Ranieri as new Roma coach.

Ranieri's appointment is due to be announced today.

But Maifredi told TMW: "For me, no, Roma needs someone with more modern ideas, without Ranieri being upset. The team needs to be reunited and activated with important, new ideas. If they just want to recover the situation, that's right, he knows the environment, but I would never have gone to get him.

"At this moment, we need a coach who doesn't need protection, someone who is inventive and ignites people. We need someone who has to reconvince the team that they can fight for something important, not just a fixer of a situation.

"I would have gone to get (Max) Allegri, who has been offended by everyone in the last three years. He knows he has to rehabilitate himself, he knows he can no longer ask for the moon, he wants revenge, I would have spoken to him and told him that in Rome he could relaunch himself. He's the only one who has the personality to be in Rome."