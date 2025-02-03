Roma coach Ranieri pleased with Napoli point

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri feels his squad is stretched to the limit after their 1-1 draw with Napoli.

The Azzurri's lead through Leonardo Spinazzola was eventually canceled out by Angelino's late equaliser on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranieri said afterwards: “We had played on Thursday evening and you can’t use the same players, or they are running on empty.

"I have full faith in all my players, naturally the mechanics of the team aren’t going to be the same with many changes and we don’t get much time to work on it in training, but it seemed only right to make six changes for fresh legs.

“You have to take everything into consideration, I had also rested some against Udinese, so you need to balance it out.”

He added, “We need to keep taking it one game at a time, we can’t take our fans for a ride saying we are targeting this or that tournament. All we can promise to them is that we’ll give our best in every game.”