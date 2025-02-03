Conte left frustrated after Napoli draw with Roma

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw with Roma.

The Azzurri's lead through Leonardo Spinazzola was eventually canceled out by Angelino's late equaliser on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Maybe he didn’t realise what was happening because he was inside the game, or saw a different match,” Conte told DAZN.

“A draw away to Roma is not a bad result, while seeing Roma celebrate like crazy to score a late equaliser against us also means we are doing something important here. Without doubt, we could’ve done better on that situation, because Angelino scored the same goal he did against Eintracht Frankfurt and we had studied that video.

“Roma were coming off seven consecutive victories at the Olimpico, which is always a tough place to play. We inevitably leave here with a bitter taste in the mouth, because we were leading until the 92nd minute without even particularly suffering under pressure.

“These things happen, it’s part of the growth process for these lads. It’s another point in the locker and we go forward, happy with what we are doing and the gradual improvement.”

Conte also said, “After last season, there were a lot of problems here, as they ended with 53 points and we now are already on 54. After such a negative campaign, we had to press the reset button and start from scratch both in terms of self-esteem and tactically. As so many players arrived late in the summer, we had to go through a few different outfits to find the one that suited this squad.

“Now we are a team and seeing how joyful Roma were at getting a last-minute draw at home proves they fear us. Our last three games were against Atalanta, Juventus and Roma, we picked up seven points. If I had been told before them that we’d get those results, I would’ve happily taken it.

“We must learn that details make the difference and work to learn from this, because we have to finish games off sooner. Nonetheless, the players are doing something remarkable.”