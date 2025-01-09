Roma coach Ranieri planning Totti return talks

Tribal Football
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says he plans to speak with club legend Francesco Totti.

Totti hasn't been seen at Roma for several years, though Ranieri hopes to change the situation.

“I can guarantee that I’ll talk to Francesco, but I need to know what he wants to do before,” Ranieri said.

“I’ll talk to him as I already talked to Daniele (De Rossi), and I’d love to hug Bruno Conti, who I haven’t seen for a long time.”

Asked if the Friedkins, Roma's owners, would be against Totti’s return, Ranieri added: “We haven’t talked about it, but I don’t think so, I don’t know."

