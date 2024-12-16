Roma coach Ranieri: Como players wanted it more

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says Como "wanted it more" after defeat on Sunday.

Alessandro Gabrielloni on 93 minutes and Nico Paz on 97 minutes struck for the hosts, with Ranieri impressed by Como's hunger.

Match analysis:

"They had more desire to win, we made a mistake at the time of the free kick, we can't make a mistake like that. Como did everything to win, we weren't good at creating those problems for them like we did in the first half. Tiredness? Probably, but I don't like making excuses."

 

How is Dovbyk?

"He's not 100% yet, since we had put a lot of balls into the box in the first half I thought about putting him in to close the plays, but we weren't able to repeat the path of the first half.

"Transfer market? I'm satisfied with how the lads are working, if there's an opportunity to improve the squad I certainly won't hold back. In Naples I liked the team up to a certain point, against Tottenham the team responded well. Here the game was open, I expected a little more in the first half. They were good at taking advantage of the opportunities."

 

Attitude problem?

"It seems premature to me, it's a test that doesn't make an attitude, we have to react, now the Italian Cup is coming and we have to get through the round."

