Roma coach De Rossi left frustrated after Cagliari draw

AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi admitted disappointment after their 0-0 draw with Cagliari on Sunday.

De Rossi was left frustrated with their performance on the day.

“We did better in the second half. We struggled a little before that to go on the counter, the pitch was dry, so I asked us not to keep the ball to feet too much. We were organised, but much better after the break, both teams had chances and I saw more,” De Rossi told DAZN.

On Matias Soulé he said, “We ask him to attack opponents, he always seems to be in the game. He’s very young, so he still gets a few things wrong, but is very positive, has a lot of quality and we were looking for someone like him who could attack with pace and quality.”

De Rossi continued: “The defensive movements were better, we need to work more on getting into the final third. When you are too deep and move it around sideways, you risk getting into a mess. I asked the team to be more vertical, we forced Cagliari back and did better.”