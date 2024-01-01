Roma coach De Rossi happy with Dovbyk; targets more additions

Roma coach Daniele de Rossi is happy with what he's seen from new signing Artem Dovbyk.

The Ukraine striker featured in the preseason friendly draw against Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Rossi said, “He did well. We can play vertically with him, which is what we need.

“Without somebody who stretches the opponents, ball possession is too sterile, and we are predictable. We must be ready to play, go vertical, and surprise the opponents.”

On more additions, the coach stated: “We must see which opportunities we have and if anybody wants to leave. If we decide to add more players, we’ll do as we’ve already done.

“Obviously, some players already know they’ll leave, permanently or on loan. Somebody will leave because they deserve the space that we can’t offer them. We’ll see what happens in these weeks. If somebody leaves, we’ll sign strong players; I am sure about it.”