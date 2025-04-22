Serie A matches postponed following Pope Francis' funeral

Italy's Serie A has rescheduled Saturday's three fixtures to Sunday due to Pope Francis' funeral taking place in Rome that day.

Earlier reports had indicated that league organisers might make an exception for Inter Milan's match against AS Roma, allowing Simone Inzaghi’s side extra rest before their midweek Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

However, the San Siro showdown will now begin at 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88. His funeral will take place in St. Peter's Square, in front of St. Peter's Basilica, followed by his burial at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.