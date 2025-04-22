Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
Man Utd to chase River Plate star Mastantuono after Real Madrid move falls through
The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer
Man Utd jump ahead of Prem rivals for Akliouche

Serie A matches postponed following Pope Francis' funeral

Shina Oludare
Serie A matches postponed following Pope Francis' funeral
Serie A matches postponed following Pope Francis' funeralAndrea Diodato/NurPhoto/Shutters / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Italy's Serie A has rescheduled Saturday's three fixtures to Sunday due to Pope Francis' funeral taking place in Rome that day.

Earlier reports had indicated that league organisers might make an exception for Inter Milan's match against AS Roma, allowing Simone Inzaghi’s side extra rest before their midweek Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the San Siro showdown will now begin at 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88. His funeral will take place in St. Peter's Square, in front of St. Peter's Basilica, followed by his burial at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaInter