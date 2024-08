Rodgers says Celtic willing to sell Atalanta, Brighton target O'Riley

Rodgers says Celtic willing to sell Atalanta, Brighton target O'Riley

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says they're willing to sell Matt O'Riley this month.

The Denmark midfielder is a target for Atalanta and Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rodgers said: "The behavior and respect shown for everything and for what we are trying to do has been brilliant from him.

"If a club meets the valuation that the club thinks is adequate, then he can leave, this can happen."

Atalanta's last bid was £20m, which was rejected by the Hoops.