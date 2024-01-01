REVEALED: Why PSG never made offer for Atalanta striker Lookman

PSG never made a serious bid for Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman over the summer, it has been revealed.

Lookman was linked with a move to Paris during preseason, though ultimately remained with La Dea.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's now emerged that PSG had the chance to sign the Nigeria international at the end of last season for €25m. However, with the focus on bigger names - including Victor Osimhen - they chose not to move for Lookman.

Then, reports TMW, after his hat-trick in the Europa League final win against Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta upped their asking price to €55m.

At that valuation, PSG went cold, while Lookman asked Atalanta that he be cleared from training so to avoid injury in the event a big club came in for him.

However, with the deadline falling and no offers forthcoming, Lookman was happy to return to training. It's now been agreed that no offers will be considered in January and instead, things will be re-assessed in June.