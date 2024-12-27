REVEALED: Nedved and Termin dream team lined up by Al-Shabab

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus great Pavel Nedved is ready to return to top level football.

The former Juve midfielder and director is in advanced talks to become new chief exec of Al-Shabab.

Nedved was vice-president of Juve between 2015 and 2022 before leaving with president Andrea Agnelli as part of the board's restructure.

At Al-Shabab, Nedved will work closely, says TMW, with incoming coach Fatih Terim.

The Turkish great will replace Vitor Pereira, after he left the Saudi Pro League club for Wolves last week.

 

