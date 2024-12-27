REVEALED: Nedved and Termin dream team lined up by Al-Shabab

REVEALED: Nedved and Terim dream team lined up by Al-Shabab
Juventus great Pavel Nedved is ready to return to top level football.
The former Juve midfielder and director is in advanced talks to become new chief exec of Al-Shabab.
Nedved was vice-president of Juve between 2015 and 2022 before leaving with president Andrea Agnelli as part of the board's restructure.
At Al-Shabab, Nedved will work closely, says TMW, with incoming coach Fatih Terim.
The Turkish great will replace Vitor Pereira, after he left the Saudi Pro League club for Wolves last week.