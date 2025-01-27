AC Milan coach Conceicao: Calabria and I are fine; it was a good thing

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao insists he and captain Davide Calabria after fine after a furious exchange at the end of Sunday's win against Parma.

The pair had to be separated at the final whistle, with director Zlatan Ibrahimovic eventually intervening.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Sometimes with the adrenaline that comes during games, you have to live with passion in this sport, I think it’s a good thing,” Conceicao said afterwards.

“It’s fine with me because it was an in-game situation. As it is with your kids: If they’re behaving badly, you have to act on it. I am direct, they know that we are creating a bond and the spirit showed by the end.”

On the match, he continued: “I wanted to win earlier, I didn’t want a comeback. The performance showed character and spirit, though.

“We have to improve our game. The choices at half-time were made to improve the team, regardless of the names. Theo and Leao have always given everything for this team, they know how I think.

“I’ll clarify, these are just choices, everything is fine with them and they will be starters in Zagreb.

“In my opinion, there’s a lack of balance between the defensive and offensive moments. The whole process is important. Defensively, we have to improve more, we also have to have courage in defending as well as pressing.”