Rebic scores late equaliser to rescue point for Lecce against Juventus

Ante Rebic scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to salvage Lecce a 1-1 draw against Juventus, who despite the disappointment, extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 22 games.

The Bianconeri wasted a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the opening exchanges when Khephren Thuram inexplicably fired wide with the goal at his mercy from Kenan Yildıiz’s cross.

Juve were largely dictating the pace of the game, as Francisco Conceicao surged towards goal after intercepting a careless cross-field pass from Patrick Dorgu, seeing his subsequent curling effort cannon off the post.

When Timothy Weah had an effort ruled out for offside, it appeared it was only a matter of time before Thiago Motta’s side struck first.

Manuel Locatelli was next to try his luck with a deflected long-range attempt, as Lecce remained resolute in their defensive shape. Marco Giampaolo’s side were seemingly content to try and keep Motta’s men at bay, registering just one attempt on goal heading into half-time.

The hosts had their first attempt on target shortly after the restart, as Mattia Perin was called into action to keep out Nikola Krstovic’s header from a corner.

The Giallorossi fans were given more reasons for encouragement after further efforts on goal from Tete Morente, Krstovic, and Dorgu called Perin into action, and suddenly, Juve were looking vulnerable defensively. Lecce were getting more joy down that right flank, as Krstovic fired a first-time strike wide from Dorgu’s cross.

However, Juventus struck first in what was a cruel blow for Lecce, with a goal that Kialonda Gaspar will not be keen on viewing back.

The Angolan stuck a leg out and diverted Andrea Cambiaso’s strike past a wrong-footed Wladimiro Falcone. Teun Koopmeiners looked to inflict further damage moments later, but Falcone was equal to the Dutchman’s shot at his near post.

A far-from-sparkling performance from Motta’s side looked enough to take all three points back home until Rebic fired in from Nikola Krstovic’s cross to cause an eruption of noise inside the Stadio Via del Mare.

The result leaves Juve in sixth following an eighth draw in 14 league games, while Lecce sit 16th and two points clear of the bottom three.

