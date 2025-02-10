Ranieri: Roma win at Venezia our best in terms of desire and determination

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was pleased with the attitude of his players for victory at Venezia on Sunday.

Paulo Dybala struck a successful penalty for the only goal of the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranieri remarked afterwards: "I'm satisfied, I knew the difficulties of the match, I knew that getting a result here meant playing a great match. The last 10 games of Venzia have always ended with a one-goal difference and we knew it.

"The boys were splendid, attentive, they did everything we had prepared. They made many exchanges, we were concentrated and attentive on every ball. I am really satisfied, in terms of determination, desire to be on the pitch, desire to get a result it was our best match.

"Except for the Como game, in the others I have always thanked all the players, who always give 100%. What counts is the will to give 100% and then it's up to me to understand who is not in a position to give more and replace them, but since I've been here, whoever I've put on the field has tried to give their best."

He added, "Maybe it wasn't a great match from a technical point of view, I don't want to judge that, but for the focus and determination I'm fully satisfied and now a great match awaits us against Porto. It won't be easy, but we'll give it our all as always."