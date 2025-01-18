Dybala happy after Roma win against Genoa: My future...?

Roma striker Paulo Dybala says victory over Genoa was deserved on Friday night.

Roma won 3-1 on the night, with Dybala influential.

"Genoa are a solid team, hard to score against, but we kept up the intensity and with the introduction of Stephan (El Shaarawy) found more sharpness attacking down the left. He scored a great goal and was very important for us,” Dybala told Sky Italia.

“We are well aware of how the season started and what we are doing now. We are pleased to be getting positive results, there are many games to go and we hope to continue like this.”

Asked about his future during the winter market, Dybala added: “The future is the next match on Thursday. We need to rest up and be ready, because it is a big game.”