Ranieri relieved after Roma defeat Lecce

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admitted relief after yesterday'1 1-0 win against Lecce.

Artem Dovbyk proved the matchwinner on Saturday.

“We must always believe to the end. It was a difficult match, but the team was very concentrated from the start,” Ranieri told Sky Italia.

“We wasted two easy goals, then lost a stupid ball in our final third to gift them a chance. It was more hard-fought in the second half, less sharp, but the important thing was to win against a side that is fighting against relegation, which can be some of the toughest fixtures at this stage of the season.”

Ranieri also said: "We must ask for more to motivate him, which we do every day. I asked for him to receive the ball like that, because we don’t always give him the right service and if he makes the run too early, he gets caught offside. He’s learning and is a very sensitive guy, so these goals will help him.

I told the players, we must reach the summer without regrets. We must give our all, never surrender on any ball, there are only eight matches to go and they will all be as difficult as it was today, then we accept the results and see where we are.”