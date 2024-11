Claudio Ranieri has declared he's been handed the Roma job.

Ranieri met with Roma owners, the Friedkins, on Wednesday in London and announced the agreement to waiting press.

Ranieri says he was told it was “a tough problem to deal with” at Roma.

“That’s why they called me,” Ranieri said, smiling to the media gaggle.

“Ready! Here comes the cavalry!”

An announcement from Roma could be made on Thursday.