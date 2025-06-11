Pulisic insists no AC Milan regrets: Incredible step in my career

Christian Pulisic insists he has no regrets over his move to AC Milan.

After his second season in Italy, Pulisic was part of a Rossonero team which failed to qualify for Europe.

However, speaking to Lega Serie A, the USA captain said: “My move to Milan was very important for me. A big step in my career. Wearing the Milan shirt is incredible. Obviously, for the history of this club.

"There have been legendary players, legendary teams. So it’s really an honor for me every time I can wear the Milan shirt.

“I had a good time in London (with Chelsea) but to take the next step I had to find a big club that really wanted me and that gave me the opportunity right away when I arrived. It was really an incredible step in my career."

Pulisic added, “Serie A is a great league. Crazy, you have a great challenge every week, whether you play against a low block or man-to-man. It’s a really fun way to play.”