Prem trio ready to pounce for AC Milan loanee Abraham

Newcastle and West Ham are keen to bring Tammy Abraham back to England.

The AC Milan striker is in his fourth year in Italy, having originally joined AS Roma from Chelsea in 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement

Abraham is currently on-loan at Milan from the Giallorossi, with the former likely to pass on signing him permanently.

A return to England is mooted for the striker, where Wolves, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are all keen.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "AC Milan are not convinced to keep Tammy Abraham in the next season.

"He is at Milan on loan from AS Roma, but is not in Roma’s plans despite a contract until 2027. He could return to AS Roma to be sold again."