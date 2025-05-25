Pozzo family selling Udinese

Tribal Football
The Pozzo family have reportedly sold Udinese to an American company.

Several Italian news outlets, including RAI and Sportmediat, are reporting the Pozzo family have sold Udinese for €150m.

Giampaolo and Gino Pozzo bought out Udinese in 1986 and the family have held onto the Zebrette since then.

The company which has bought Udinese is yet to be named, though is said to be US-based. The Pozzo family also own Watford in England and Granada in Spain.

This season, Udinese sit in 12th position with one game to play. 

