Politano welcomes McTominay, Gilmour and Lukaku as new Napoli teammates

Politano welcomes McTominay, Gilmour and Lukaku as new Napoli teammates

Napoli attacker Matteo Politano has welcomed new signings Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

Scotland midfield pair McTominay and Gilmour have arrived from Manchester United and Brighton respectively.

Advertisement Advertisement

Politano said, "They are exceptional: they are different, but they complete a great midfield.

"Two players with personality, who will bring enthusiasm and experience."

On the instant impact of Romelu Lukaku, he also stated: "Lukaku is a fantastic guy, it's always better to have him in a team. I'm happy to have him back, he brings enthusiasm and personality.

"His career speaks for itself. How do you change with Lukaku? Romelu is a point of reference, he protects the ball and makes the team move up: in the open field he's an animal."