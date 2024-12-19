Pogba's brother sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty for extortion

Mathias Pogba has been sentenced to three years in prison fter being found guilty in an extortion case that targeted his brother Paul Pogba.

Mathias Pogba will be able to serve his one-year sentence with an electronic bracelet rather than behind bars after the 35-year-old and five other men were found guilty in the case and received custodial sentences ranging from four to eight years.

In March 2022, the former Manchester United star filed a serious complaint after he was kidnapped and robbed by two unidentified masked and armed men, who demanded €13M (£10.98M) for “protection services”.

Pogba was kidnapped and the group said the midfielder did not support them enough with the wages he was earning at the time. Mathias spent three months in prison between September and December 2022 as police investigated his role.

Mathias claimed his brother abandoned his family and hired a witch doctor to put a curse on French teammate Kylian Mbappe. He has now been found guilty of “organised extortion and attempted extortion” and has been ordered to pay €20,000 (£16,500).

The charge of kidnapping was not retained at the end of the trial after the defendants were tried for a week and according to L'Equipe, Mathias's lawyer has indicated that his client will appeal the decision.