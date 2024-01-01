Parma chief Pederzoli: Rafa enjoyed victory over AC Milan; Pecchia has Pep qualities

Parma sports chief Mauro Pederzoli admits the club is buzzing after their stunning win against AC Milan.

In attendance was former Napoli coach Rafa Benitez, who Pederzoli worked with at Liverpool.

He told 12 TvParma: "I don't know if it's one of the best moments since I've been in Parma. It was a perfect evening, it was everything that was successful, we saw a fantastic crowd.

"It's something that fills the hearts of all of us and of the team first of all. That's good, but it's already the past, we're already looking forward to the next matches."

On Benitez's presence, Pederzoli continued: "He was happy, we can consider him one of our fans. Rafa worked for many years with (Fabio) Pecchia and I also spent three seasons with him at Liverpool, there are close relationships from a professional but above all human point of view. He hoped to see a good Parma, a winning Parma, that's how it was."

Asked about the final week of the summer market, he also said: "It's a super question, it will be four days of fire, more than usual. I've been doing this job for many years, I've never seen such a slow, difficult and complicated market."

Pederzoli also worked with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and was asked about comparisons with Parma coach Pecchia.

"In common there is this extraordinary passion for football and the ability to convey this passion. Then there is the ability to tune in with the team group, but also with the management," he added.